FAA grants $12.5 million to boost 25 Alabama airports

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

The Federal Aviation Administration is offering a financial boost for 25 airports throughout Alabama with more than $12.5 million in grants for infrastructure construction and safety improvements, U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby announced this week.

“The state of Alabama’s aviation industry is rapidly growing,” Shelby said in a statement. “And these safety and security advancements and infrastructure upgrades will be transformative.”

Shelby predicted these grants will help the benefited airports “better serve their communities and contribute to local economies.”

The FAA extended 26 grants to the following 25 airports: