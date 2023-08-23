Extreme Heat Ahead… Wednesday PM Forecast Update

Good Wednesday afternoon! Our local weather has been very hot across the region, with most areas topping out in the 97 to 100 degree range. The heat index at one point this afternoon surpassed 110. Temperatures will drop into the middle 70s tonight. Skies will remain mostly clear.

I’ve introduced a small rain chance in the forecast for Thursday, as afternoon temperatures climb to near 100. While it will not rain everywhere, I do expect a few pop-up downpours. The risk of rain is only at 20% for any one spot.

The risk of isolated storms will diminish on Friday and Saturday. Look for a high near 100, with a low in the middle 70s.

Scattered storms will increase on Monday and Tuesday as a surface front arrives.

