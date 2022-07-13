EXPLAINER: What’s the impact of euro parity with the dollar?

euro

The euro is hovering close to parity with the dollar, falling to its lowest level in 20 years and even briefly touching a one-to-one exchange rate with the U.S. currency this week.

That’s the market’s verdict on Europe’s economic prospects.

The euro is falling as fears of a recession grow due to Russia restricting natural gas supplies.

European officials say it’s retaliation for the bloc’s support for Ukraine amid Russia’s war.

Moves by the U.S. Federal Reserve are strengthening the dollar with higher interest rates.

U.S. tourists may get a break on some of their travel bills, but Europeans will pay more for imported oil because it’s priced in dollars.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

7/13/2022 3:07:32 PM (GMT -5:00)