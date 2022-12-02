EXPLAINER: Deaths of 4 Idaho students fuel online sleuths

The Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) – It’s been nearly three weeks since four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death in a home near campus, but there are still many questions surrounding the investigation.

The horrific case has left the small town of Moscow stunned and grieving for Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

It has also riled up thousands of would-be armchair sleuths, many of whom are posting speculation and unfounded rumors online.

The Moscow Police Department has not yet identified a suspect in the case.

The department wrote in a Facebook post Thursday evening that all the speculation is stoking community fears and spreading false information.

