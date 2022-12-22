Expert shares the biggest mistake you can make when facing a freeze

President of John Wayne Plumbing and Drain Services spoke with WVUA 23 news to give us some advice on how to protect and prepare your pipes for the below freezing temperatures headed our way.

“In my experience, hot water freezes quicker than cold water,” President of John Wayne Plumbing and Drain Services John Wayne George said. “I’ve had more hot water lines bust than cold.”

George said the biggest mistake you can make when facing a freeze is doing nothing. Protecting your pipes is key.

“What you need to do is you need to open up your cabinets,” George said. “Let the heat of the house get into where the plumbing is.”

George said protecting your outdoor faucets and pipes can cost you next to nothing.

“The best thing you can do is put covers over your outside faucets to prevent wind chill factor of them,” George said. “Seal it up against the wall and keep the wind off of them.”. “You can purchase them for probably 3,4, or 5.”

It’s also important to leave your faucets dripping to make sure everything is draining properly during freezes. George said a higher water bill is much cheaper than a plumbing bill.

“You’ll talk to your insurance adjuster,” George said. “Now you’re into sheetrock damage, carpet, walls, on your interior walls. We have to cut down to get to the water lines. I have seen some large damages. Anything from $100.00 in damage to excess of $10,000.00.”

George said we especially have a lot of problems with pipes bursting at rental properties in our college town. When many students left town earlier this month, temperatures were in the 70’s and 80’s, so likely no plans were made to protect their pipes.

Taking these few precautions could save you a lot of time and hassle.

