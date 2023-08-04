Expectations continue to grow for Brookwood football

There may not be another team in the state as excited to kickoff 2023 as the Brookwood Panthers. After opening the season on the road at Holt, the Panthers will host West Blocton in their brand-new on-campus football stadium. Head coach Mike Bramblett says the stadium project is on-schedule to finish by September.

Brookwood had practice number four today, working out in shells. The Panthers will practice in full pads tomorrow.

This is Coach Bramblett’s fifth season at Brookwood. The Panthers have yet to reach the playoffs in Class 6A — but the team has increased its win-total each of the last three seasons. And expect that growth to continue in 2023.

“I think expectations are high,” Bramblett said. “I mean, we have guys that have been with us for four years, that have been in the weight room for four years. They’re bigger, they’re stronger. They know what they’re doing on both sides of the ball. We are working together. We have some really good leaders across the board with this group and we are expecting good things out of the entire team.”

Brookwood opens 2023 on the road against Holt on Friday, Aug. 25. The Panthers beat the Ironmen in last season’s opener, 59-2.