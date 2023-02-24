Exchange Club celebrates top officers Thursday

Every year, the Exchange Club of Tuscaloosa honors local law enforcement with an awards ceremony to say “thank you” for the hard work they put in every day.

This year’s recipients are Officer Albert Canzoneri from University of Alabama Police Department, Trooper Jonathan Collins with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Northport Police Department’s Garrett Jolly, Investigator James Wallace with the Tuscaloosa Police Department and Chief Deputy Byron Waid representing the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

We spoke with Collins and Wallace after they received their awards.

“It means a lot,” Collins said. “It means finally getting some recognition for the work not only myself, but my others have put in. I don’t know what else to say. I’m ecstatic to receive it and completely caught off guard. I don’t know.”

“I have to thank the other members of my unit without the support of my officers and other investigators there’s no way I have be able to solve hardly any of my cases,” Wallace said. so, I definitely appreciate not only people in our agency but people in other agencies that assist us.”

Former Tuscaloosa Police Chief Ken Swindle now serves as law enforcement chair for the Exchange Club.

He said this token of gratitude is just a small portion of what these officers deserve.