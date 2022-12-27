Excessive water loss hampering many utilities in state

Due to excessive water loss being experienced by many public water systems in the state, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management is requesting that residents and businesses discontinue dripping faucets once temperatures are above freezing.

Water utilities across the state are struggling to keep up with increased consumer demand, exacerbated by leaks from frozen pipes as they thaw. The public can help by checking for leaks inside and outside of their homes or businesses. If leaks are found, they should shut off the water supply until the leaks are repaired. Customers are urged to contact their local water supplier if they have a major leak and are unable to shut off their water supply or need other assistance.

As an alternative to leaving outdoor faucets dripping as a means to prevent pipes and faucets from freezing, water customers should consider installing insulated covers that protect these fixtures during very cold weather. Insulated covers are inexpensive, easy to install, and available at home improvement centers and hardware stores. This story, previously posted by WVUA 23, explains the process.

Also, if water service is not imperative at your building during this time, ADEM urges people to turn off the water at the meter, drain the water lines at the lowest spigot on the property, leaving the faucet on, and turn the water back on after the outside temperature rises above 32 degrees.