Excessive heat is delaying some high school football kickoffs this week

New Gordo High School football field after the renovations

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Sutton Smith

TUSCALOOSA – High school football players have waited for this day for eight months across the state of Alabama but they’ll all have to wait an additional hour tonight. Why you might ask? The Alabama heat is the answer. Although no mandate has been made by the Alabama High School Athletic Association, many teams are coming together to push back the game times in favor of players, coaches and officials’ safety.

Many schools and coaches believe that when the sun goes down, conditions for the players will be better despite the temperature only dropping a few degrees.

“We chose eight o’clock because I wanted the sun to be down before our players put on pads and played a game,” Holy Spirit Catholic head coach Bobby Snyder said.

Although temperatures in Alabama are hot in August, this week temperatures have been elevated in some cases by at least 10 degrees in parts of the state. The National Weather Service singled out Friday night as one of the days with the most extreme temperatures due to the elevation of humidity.

“Our coaching staff is old and just standing out there makes it hard and miserable,” Snyder said. “I can’t imagine what it’s like for our players who are running around in pads and hitting other players.”

Snyder and many other high school coaches in the state have modified their practices to keep players as fresh and safe as possible as well as their coaching staffs.

“We’ve limited the conditioning for our players and the padded parts of practice until later in the day,” Snyder said. “We’re making it mandatory for our players to go in ice baths after practice instead of it being optional in past years. We’re also hitting the weight room harder and stretching more before practice.”

Although the heat could be a factor in games Friday night, it’s still football to players and coaches and they’re hungry to play.

“We’ll do anything to keep our players and coaches safe,” Aliceville head coach Grady Griffin said. “With that being said, we’re prepared to play at 1 p.m., 11 a.m. or anytime and anywhere. ”

Griffin’s statement echoes the sentiment most players and coaches share statewide when it comes to kicking off the season. Heat won’t be a concern after a touchdown is scored or an interception is made; they’ll be glad football is back.

Most high schools will kick off their season tonight across Alabama with start-times ranging from 7 to 8 p.m.