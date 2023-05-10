Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs pleads guilty to driving drunk at 156 mph, causing fatal crash

Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs appears in court Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. Ruggs plead guilty to driving his car drunk before causing a fiery crash that killed a woman. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs has admitted he drove drunk at up to 156 mph before causing a fiery crash that killed a woman in November 2021.

The 24-year-old former first-round NFL draft pick avoided trial with a plea deal on Wednesday that is expected to result in a sentence of three to 10 years in state prison.

Prosecutors dropped other charges, on which Ruggs might have faced up to 50 years behind bars.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide player was dropped by the Raiders shortly after the crash.

Family members of the woman who died declined to comment following Ruggs’ plea. He remains free pending sentencing Aug. 9.

