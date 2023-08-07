Ex-Minneapolis officer unrepentant as he gets nearly 5 years in George Floyd killing

The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Tou Thao, the last former Minneapolis police officer convicted in state court for his role in the killing of George Floyd, didn’t show any repentance or admit any wrongdoing as he was sentenced to nearly five years.

Thao testified previously that he merely served as a “human traffic cone” when holding back bystanders as former Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, knelt on Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes as the Black man pleaded for his life in 2020.

A bystander video captured Floyd’s fading cries of “I can’t breathe.” Judge Peter Cahill found Thao guilty in May of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Monday’s sentence will run concurrently with a 3 1/2-year sentence on a federal civil rights conviction.

