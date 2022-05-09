Ex Hale County town clerk charged with theft, ethics violations

The former town clerk of the Hale County town of Akron is facing theft and ethics charges amid accusations of stealing more than $100,000 from the town.

Diann Taylor, 43, surrendered to authorities May 4 and was later released on bond. Taylor served as Akron’s town clerk through November 2020.

The grand jury indictment charges Taylor with three counts:

Intentionally using her official position as the Town Clerk of Akron to access the town’s public library bank account to receive up to $115,184.40 in either cash or debit card purchases for herself, a family member, or business with which she was associated.

Theft of up to $115,184.40.

Making a false statement to an employee of the Alabama Ethics Commission.

If convicted, Taylor faces a maximum penalty of between two and 20 years in prison for each of the first two criminal charges and up to one year for the ethics charge.