Ex-CEO gets later trial over millions in grain company fraud

GREENWOOD, Miss. – A trial has been delayed for the former leader of a Mississippi grain storage and processing company who is accused of tens of millions of dollars in fraud.

John R. Coleman of Greenwood, Mississippi, is the former CEO of Express Grain Terminals. He is charged with defrauding farmers, banks and the Mississippi Department of Agriculture.

Coleman’s attorney said he needed more time to prepare.

U.S. District Judge Michael Mills signed an order Wednesday pushing the Jan. 30 trial to May 8.

A federal indictment says farmers delivered grain to Express Grain in 2021 without receiving payment.

In September 2021, Express Grain had $70 million in outstanding loans from UMB Bank in Kansas City, Missouri.

