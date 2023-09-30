UPDATE: Ex-boyfriend accused of stabbing a man and killing the family dog

Nicholas Lynch, age 29, is behind bars charged with attempted murder and animal cruelty, among other charges. Deputies arrived on scene to find a man who was stabbed several times, a woman, and her children badly beaten.

It happened around 3:30 Friday morning at a home on the 11000 block of Greymont Blvd near Moundville. A woman, her boyfriend, and her two children, both under the age of 12, were home at the time. Captain Jack Kennedy of Tuscaloosa County’s Violent Crimes Unit said the woman’s ex boyfriend (Lynch) parked his car down the street from the woman’s home. He forced his way into the home and assaulted the boys. Then Lynch allegedly stabbed the woman’s new boyfriend several times.

The woman and her new boyfriend were able to escape from the house. The two boys were hiding inside in different rooms. Deputies found the two boys and cleared the house. Shortly after deputies discovered the family dog had been killed by the suspect. The suspect was able to escape before deputies arrived.

Investigators set up a perimeter and used canines and drones to track the suspect. The drone unit was able to locate the suspect hiding in a wooded area. Deputies then took Lynch into custody.

Nicholas Lynch is charged with the following:

Domestic Violence-Burglary 1 st

Attempted Murder

Aggravated Animal Cruelty

Assault 3rd (2 counts)

Lynch remains in jail without bond.