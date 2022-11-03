Ex-Alabama prison guard charged in contraband case

The Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Federal prosecutors Thursday said a former corrections officer at an Alabama prison has been charged for his alleged role in a conspiracy to smuggle cellphones, drugs and other items to inmates.

A two-count bill of information filed Wednesday charges 32-year-old Wilson Brian Clemons, of Jasper, with one count each of conspiracy and using a facility in interstate commerce in furtherance of an unlawful activity.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office says Clemons has agreed to plead guilty to both counts and forfeit any money he received from the conspiracy.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

11/3/2022 3:19:24 PM (GMT -5:00)