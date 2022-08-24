Ex-Alabama legislator accused of groping restaurant hostess

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – A former Alabama legislator who campaigned for former President Donald Trump is accused of grabbing a restaurant hostess from behind and groping her before she was able to break free.

Perry Hooper Jr. was arrested Tuesday in connection with the Aug. 16 incident in downtown Montgomery. Court documents say the 67-year-old was charged with first-degree sex abuse.

He was released on $15,000 bond.

An affidavit filed with the arrest warrant alleges Hooper approached the woman from behind at the hostess stand and “grabbed the victim’s breasts and waist while shoving his pelvis against the victim’s backside. He then began kissing her neck before she was able to break free.”

A text message to Hooper was not immediately returned.

8/24/2022 3:58:00 PM (GMT -5:00)