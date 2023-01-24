‘Everything Everywhere’ tops Oscar nominations with 11

the oscars, academy awards

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – The sci-fi indie hit “Everything Everywhere All at Once” leads nominations to the 95th Academy Awards with 11 nominations.

Nominations included acting nods for star Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in a comeback performance decades after he starred in “The Goonies” and “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.”

A year after a streaming service won Hollywood’s top honor for the first time, big-screen spectacles dominated Tuesday’s nominations to the 95th Academy Awards with the “Avatar” and “Top Gun” sequels getting best picture nods.

Collectively, the best picture nominees have earned more than $1.5 billion domestically so far, which is a record. The Oscars will be presented March 12 in Los Angeles.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

1/24/2023 3:49:41 PM (GMT -6:00)