Every member of the Alabama senate supports cutting sales tax on groceries

groceries, grocery store, fresh market

Associated Press – Alabama lawmakers are one step closer to helping families across the state save money on groceries. The bill was introduced by Republican Sen. Andrew Jones of Centre.

Alabama is one of only three states that taxes groceries. If approved, this new bill would gradually reduce the sales tax on food from 4% to 2% by taking off a half-percent each year.

That would happen if there was enough state revenue to offset the education budget loss, which relies on sales and income taxes.

Various lawmakers, mostly democrats, have proposed removing the grocery tax since the early 1990s, but the proposals failed partly because of their impact on the education budget.

But the idea is gaining traction in both parties as the state sees both an unusual budget surplus and families dealing with rising food costs.

“This is going to help people afford groceries, put food on the table,” Jones said.

The legislation, which next heads to a senate committee for debate.

Parts of this story were from the Associated Press.

Every member of the Alabama Senate on Thursday backed legislation to cut the state sales tax on groceries by half, as food bill relief emerges as a bipartisan issue for lawmakers in the face of rising prices.

The bill introduced by Republican Sen. Andrew Jones of Centre would gradually reduce the sales tax on food from 4% to 2% — taking off .5% each year — provided there is more than enough state revenue to offset the loss to the education budget, which relies on sales and income taxes. All 35 state senators have signed on as a sponsor, or cosponsor.

Sen. Merika Coleman, D-Pleasant Grove, said she supports Jones’ bill but prefers a version that offers more immediate relief to families and also replaces funding for public schools.

Coleman has sponsored legislation that would let voters decide whether to replace the money by ending a tax deduction that allows Alabamians to deduct federal income tax payments from their income before calculating their state income taxes. She said the tax break disproportionately lowers taxes for the wealthiest people.

“But again any type of relief that folks from the state of Alabama can get, I’m going to support,” Coleman said.