Eutaw Police Night Out

By: WVUA 23 News Reporter: Jaylen Baron

Eutaw police are thrilled with the turn out for its annual Community Night Out. Local vendors teamed up with Eutaw police Thursday to provide free food, live music, bull riding and so much more.

Eutaw’s chief of police said it was a fun and friendly atmosphere.

“My favorite part is seeing the kids having fun. That’s what it is all about, the kids. And, I love seeing them on the mechanical bull. As a matter of fact, in about the next thirty minutes, I am going to get on it. I got on it last year and I stayed on for about ten seconds. But that is my favorite part is seeing the kids having fun. That’s my favorite part,” said Chief of Police, Tommy Johnson.

The annual Community Night Out is a way for oficers members expressed their appreciation to the Eutaw police department for their efforts.