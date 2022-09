The Eutaw Police Department is hosting a community event this week, offering up free food, family-friendly fun and a way to meet some law enforcement members responsible for protecting the city.

Eutaw PD Night Out is happening Thursday, Sept. 15, beginning at 4 p.m. at R.H. Young Community Center. That’s the old Carver Middle School location.

Eutaw Police, Eutaw Fire Department and other agencies are participating.