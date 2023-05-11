Eutaw Police Department will use $14,000 donation for gun purchases

The Eutaw Police Department received a check from the T.S. Police Support League Wednesday afternoon.

The department was presented with a $14,000 donation in honor of police support week.

Eutaw Police Chief Tommy Johnson said the money will be used to purchase 12 hand pistols and rifles.

President of the T.S. Police Support League, Shelia Smith said the league’s primary focus is supporting and contributing to law enforcement agencies within Greene County.

“We just do whatever we can because we are a very poor community. We all need help and this is what we can do,” said Smith.

The organization exemplifies a life dedicated to law enforcement, serving and protecting.