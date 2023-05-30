Eutaw Police Department hosts first responders parade

The Eutaw Police Department hosted its third annual First Responders Parade with local municipalities and first responders last week.

Police Chief Tommy Johnson said this year’s parade was the largest ever.

“I think the community reacted to it real good because we are trying to bridge the gap between the community and the police department. So I think we did a good job today,” said Johnson.

Residents said they enjoyed seeing the kids get a good chance to meet and talk with local law enforcement.

“Best part about the parade was that the kids got a chance to interact and respond with the first responders and with the police officers, the firemen, and the rescue units,” said Eutaw resident Lorenzo French.

Cpl. Reginal King from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said he takes pride in joining together for the betterment of the community.

“Any opportunity we have to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community, we are gonna do so. We are going to take advantage of those situations, we are going to be there, offer our support and we are just going to be there to answer any questions that the community may have,” said King.

The parade began behind City Hall and wrapped up at the RH Young Community Center with free food and drinks for everyone.