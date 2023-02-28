Eutaw launches disaster preparedness website

Eutaw is launching a website focused on ensuring residents are ready for the next potential disaster.

The new site, ReadyEutaw.gov, features useful information regarding potential emergency conditions, severe weather preparation tips and how you can get help after disaster strikes.

Residents are also encouraged to sign up for Eutaw’s CodeRed notification system for emergency alerts. You can sign up right here.

On Wednesday, Eutaw is performing a full public test on its emergency communications systems in anticipation of severe weather later in the week.