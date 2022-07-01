Eutaw honors law enforcement with second annual First Responders Parade

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Erin Patterson

The city of Eutaw showcased how much area law enforcement means with the second annual First Responders Parade Thursday afternoon.

Eutaw Police Chief Tommy Johnson is the one who came up with the idea. His goal is bringing residents and first responders closer together.

“We’re just trying to give back to the community, showing them we are here for them, that we are not here just trying to put everyone in jail or giving people speeding tickets,” Johnson said. “We want to show the other side of the police officers.”

The parade started off at Eutaw City Hall and drove past neighborhoods, schools and hospitals in the area.

“You don’t really realize how important (first responders) are until you have to call them,” said Eutaw Certified Operator Corey Martin. “You can call 911 or the police department 34/7, 265 and somebody is coming to help you.”

First responders took turns making stops along the route so they could toss candy to families who were watching the festivities.

“We had about 16 to 20 participating agencies,” Martin said. “Everybody from Northport all the way to Greensboro and Linden.”

Participants included:

Eutaw Police Department

Greene County Sheriff’s Office

Hale County Sheriff’s Office

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office

Tuscaloosa Police Department

Northport Police Department

University of Alabama Police Department

University of West Alabama Police Department

Moundville Police Department

Greensboro Police Department

Pickensville Police Department

Linden Police Department

Coosda Police Department

Demopolis Police Department

York Police Department

Livingston Police Department

Selma Police Department

The parade ended at the RH Young Community Center, where first responders and residents shared hamburgers, hotdogs and refreshments.