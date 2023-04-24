ESPN announces layoffs as part of cost cutting by Disney

ESPN

The Associated Press

ESPN began informing employees of layoffs Monday, which are job cuts that are taking place throughout its corporate owner, the Walt Disney Company.

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced in February that the company would reduce 7,000 jobs either through not filling positions or layoffs.

ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro said in a company memo sent to employees that those affected will hear from their supervisor or human relations department this week.

ESPN was not part of the first phase of Disney reductions last month. Another round of cuts will take place by June. Both phases impact off-air employees.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

4/24/2023 4:10:27 PM (GMT -5:00)