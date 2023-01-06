Escaped inmate captured

An escaped inmate on the run for two days is now back behind bars. 53-year-old Linwood Harris was arrested Thursday night at 7pm.

The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) said Harris escaped his work detail in Montgomery Tuesday, Jan. 3. He was spotted Thursday, Jan. 5 and taken into custody by police officers in Columbus, Ga.

There is no word at this time on how Harris was caught. On Tuesday, authorities said Harris could have escaped in a 2007 Silver Infiniti G35.

Harris was initially jailed on a robbery charge and was sentenced to 15 years in jail in May of 2021.