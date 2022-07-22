Escaped Alabama inmate nabbed in Indiana faces gun charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) – An Alabama inmate who authorities say escaped from jail this spring with the help of a corrections official has been indicted on federal weapons charges in Indiana, where the manhunt for the duo came to a bloody end.

A federal grand jury in Evansville on Thursday charged 38-year-old Casey White of Florence, Alabama, with being a felon in possession of a firearm and a fugitive in possession of a firearm.

Authorities say White escaped from jail in Lauderdale County, Alabama, on April 29 and had four handguns and an AR-15 rifle when he was recaptured on May 9 in Evansville.

They say Vicky White, the corrections official accused of helping him escape, killed herself that day.

