EPA: Water in Mississippi’s capital city is safe to drink

jackson water crisis

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG

Associated Press/Report for America

JACKSON, Miss (AP) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says the water in Mississippi’s capital city is now safe to drink, following months of sampling at a water treatment plant overwhelmed by late August flooding.

Officials announced Monday that water samples taken at the O.B. Curtis water treatment plant in Jackson show the water is safe.

But they encouraged residents to stay vigilant about updates and follow all future boil water advisories.

Jackson’s water system fell into crisis after 150,000 residents were left without running water for days after the flooding.

People waited in lines for water to drink, bathe and cook during the crisis, and many have long been reluctant – and still are – to drink from Jackson’s supply.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

10/31/2022 9:22:27 PM (GMT -5:00)