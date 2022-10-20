EPA opens civil rights probe into Mississippi water woes

jackson water crisis

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS, MATTHEW DALY and AARON MORRISON

Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced it is investigating whether Mississippi state agencies discriminated against the state’s majority-Black capital city by refusing to fund improvements for its failing water system.

The announcement came days after leaders of two congressional committees said they were starting a joint investigation into a crisis that left most homes and businesses in Jackson without running water for several days in late August and early September.

Heavy rainfall in late August exacerbated problems at Jackson’s main water treatment facility.

10/20/2022 4:41:28 PM (GMT -5:00)