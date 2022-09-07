EPA leader: Jackson needs ‘fair share’ of money to fix water

jackson water crisis

EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – The head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says he wants Mississippi’s capital city to receive “its fair share” of federal money to repair a troubled water system.

Homes and businesses had no running water for several days last week. Even with water flowing from taps once again, Jackson lacks safe drinking water.

The city of 150,000 is in the sixth week of a boil-water advisory from the state health department because of concerns that low pressure could allow contaminants into the water.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan was in Jackson and met with local residents and state and local elected officials Wednesday.

9/7/2022 4:31:55 PM (GMT -5:00)