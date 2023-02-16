EPA head sees Ohio train spill site as residents demand info

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that derailed Friday night in East Palestine, Ohio are still on fire at mid-day Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) – The head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is getting a first-hand look at a creek contaminated by a freight train derailment in Ohio that spilled toxic chemicals and burned in a huge plume over homes and businesses.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan stood along a waterway Thursday still reeking of chemicals nearly two weeks after the derailment.

His visit came a day after residents of East Palestine packed a meeting and demanded to know if they’re safe.

Regan said he’s confident that technology being used to clean up the mess would protect public health. Residents are frustrated by what they say is incomplete and vague information about lasting effects.

