Environmental groups sue FAA over SpaceX Texas rocket launch

SpaceX's Starship launches from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Thursday, April 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The Associated Press

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) – The Federal Aviation Administration is being sued by wildlife and environmental groups over SpaceX’s launch of its giant rocket from Texas.

The lawsuit was filed Monday in federal court in Washington. SpaceX’s Starship soared 24 miles high before exploding over the Gulf of Mexico over a week ago.

The rocket’s self-destruct system caused the nearly 400-foot rocket to blow up, as it spun out of control.

The groups say the FAA failed to fully consider the environmental impacts of the Starship program near Brownsville, Texas.

The FAA declined comment on the lawsuit.

5/1/2023 3:54:51 PM (GMT -5:00)