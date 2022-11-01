Engineering open house offers unique experience for students

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Emily Benito

The University of Alabama’s College of Engineering hosted an event Friday called E-Day. It was an opportunity for prospective students to learn about the engineering and computer science program at the university.

Students could tour the College of Engineering, meet faculty and learn about student organizations within the college’s departments.

The event also provided information about the admissions process, housing options, and financial aid. Each department set up tables to showcase some of their best research and teach students that science can be fun.

Many graduate students who recently received their doctoral degrees were excited to share their love of science and engineering with the students.

“I love talking to the kids,” said recent doctoral graduate Amanda Holloman. “I love talking to the parents and letting them see a whole new side to computer science because when you think of computer science, you think of algorithms, networks, variables. It is so much deeper than that. So many different things can be accomplished here.”

Holloman said it’s important that students understand they can make an impact.

“Talking to the students and asking them, what do you want to solve? What do you see in the world? It really lets them understand what they see in themselves and their abilities and how they can connect to that,” she said.