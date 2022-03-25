Empty Bowls fundraiser highlights food pantry’s efforts

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Valarie Bracken

Tuscaloosa’s Grace Presbyterian Church did its part Friday in raising funds for those in need via participating in the worldwide Empty Bowls initiative.

Money raised during the event went toward purchasing goods for the church’s food pantry, which feeds 673 households who come by and pick up groceries once a month.

Attendees got a bowl of soup, water, a snack and a take-home souvenir.

“And then they get to pick a ceramic bowl to take home for memory that people go hungry,” said Sherry Kimbro. “Thank you, you’re providing, you’re helping us help the community.”

Bowls for the event were made by ceramics students at the University of Alabama.

If you missed the event, you can still donate to the food pantry right here.