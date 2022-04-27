Emergency services providers awarded $10 million in COVID recovery grants

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter AJ Holliday

The state of Alabama awarded $10 million of the State Fiscal Recovery Fund from the American Rescue Plan Act to establish COVID recovery grants for emergency services providers.

Eligible applicants are volunteer rescue squads, E-911 Boards and emergency services providers that are not an agency or department of a city, county, state or federal government.

Alabama will offer grants up to $10,320 for eligible providers. The application period for the Alabama Emergency Services Provider Grant Program will be open through noon May 13.

Alabama received $2.1 billion in ARPA funds. The Alabama Legislature allocated $136,796,346 of that to Alabama’s State Fiscal Recovery Revenue Replacement Fund with $10 million of the funds to be given to Alabama’s emergency services providers.