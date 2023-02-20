Embattled Don Lemon absent Monday from ‘CNN This Morning’

Don Lemon

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – Amid ongoing criticism over his comments about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, Don Lemon was absent Monday from “CNN This Morning.”

Co-host Poppy Harlow told viewers that “Don has the day off.”

Lemon has not been on the air since Thursday, when during a discussion on “CNN This Morning” about the ages of politicians he said that the 51-year-old Haley was not “in her prime.”

He said a woman was considered in her prime “in her 20s, 30s and maybe her 40s.”

A CNN spokesperson had no immediate comment on whether Lemon would be back Tuesday.

