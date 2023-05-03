Elon Musk threatens to reassign NPR’s Twitter account

NPR, National Public Radio

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – Elon Musk threatened to reassign NPR’s Twitter account to “another company,” according to the nonprofit news organization.

NPR stopped tweeting from its main account after Twitter abruptly labeled NPR’s main account as “state-affiliated media” last month, a term that’s also been used to identify outlets controlled or heavily influenced by authoritarian governments.

Twitter then changed the label to “government-funded media.”

NPR said that both labels were inaccurate and undermined its credibility – noting the nonprofit news company operates independently of the U.S. government.

The last tweets on NPR’s main account are from April 12 – when the news organization shared a thread of other places readers and listeners can find its journalism.

