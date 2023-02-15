Elon Musk hopes to have Twitter CEO toward the end of year

The Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – Billionaire Elon Musk says he anticipates finding a CEO for Twitter “probably toward the end of the year.”

Speaking Wednesday via a video call to the World Government Summit in Dubai, Musk said making sure the platform can function remained the most important thing for him.

He said: “I think I need to stabilize the organization and make sure it’s in a financial healthy place.”

Forbes estimates Musk’s wealth at just under $200 billion.

The Forbes analysis ranks Musk as the second-wealthiest person on Earth, just behind French luxury brand magnate Bernard Arnault.

