Elon Musk defiantly defends himself in Tesla tweet trial

tesla musk

The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Elon Musk has concluded his testimony in a federal trial over a class-action lawsuit that alleges he misled Tesla shareholders with a tweet about an aborted buyout.

The billionaire insisted Tuesday in a San Francisco courtroom that he could have pulled the deal off if had he wanted.

It’s unlikely Musk will be summoned back to the witness stand during a trial expected to be turned over to a jury in early February.

The trial hinges on whether a pair of tweets by Musk in 2018 damaged Tesla shareholders during a period leading up to his admission that the buyout he had envisioned wasn’t going to happen.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/24/2023 3:49:41 PM (GMT -6:00)