Eli Gold ‘sidelined’ by health issues for the 2022 season

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

Eli Gold will not lend his famous voice to the 2022 Crimson Tide football season due to health issues, Vice President and General Manager of Crimson Tide Sports Marketing Jim Carabin announced this morning.

An email release noted Chris Stewart, who anchors the Tide’s football broadcast, will announce in his stead.

Stewart will also be responsible for hosting “The Nick Saban Show” and “Hey, Coach” when the radio show returns on Thursday, August 18.

Gold has regularly announced Alabama’s football games since 1988.

