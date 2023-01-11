Electric vehicles win truck, utility of the year awards

The Ford F-150 Lightning is displayed at the M1 Concourse car club, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Pontiac, Mich. The vehicle won the 2023 North American Truck of the Year during an awards ceremony Wednesday. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

The Associated Press

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) – Electric vehicles took two of three categories for the first time in this year’s North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year awards.

Ford’s F-150 Lightning electric pickup won the truck category, while Kia’s EV6 battery-powered EV was named the top SUV.

The Integra, a small sedan from Honda’s Acura performance brand, won car of the year.

Six of the nine finalists were powered by batteries, and analysts say more of the awards are likely to go to electric vehicles in the future as the industry spends billions to roll out multiple new models.

Fifty automotive journalists from the U.S. and Canada are judges for the three awards, which are announced every January.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/11/2023 3:48:43 PM (GMT -6:00)