Election Results: Alabama Primary Runoff June 21
Here are the unofficial results of the June 21 Alabama Primary Runoffs. Results will be certified by July 6.
Statewide runoffs – Democrat
Democratic Primary Runoff – Alabama Governor
The Democratic Primary Runoff candidates in the Alabama Governor's race.
-
Yolanda Rochelle Flowers D
55.1%
32,416
-
Malika Sanders Fortier D
44.9%
26,371
Statewide runoffs – GOP
Republican Primary Runoff – U.S. Senator
The Republican Primary Runoff candidates in the U.S. Senate race.
-
Katie Britt WinnerR
64.4%
231,515
-
Mo Brooks R
35.6%
128,175
Republican Primary Runoff – Secretary of State
The Republican Primary Runoff candidates in the Secretary of State race.
-
Wes Allen WinnerR
64.8%
220,084
-
Jim Zeigler R
35.2%
119,682
Republican Primary Runoff – State Auditor
The Republican Primary Runoff candidates in the State Auditor race.
-
Andrew Sorrell WinnerR
57.8%
188,477
-
Stan Cooke R
42.2%
137,488
Republican Primary Runoff – Public Service Commission, Place No. 1
The Republican Primary Runoff candidates in the Public Service Commission, Place No. 1 race.
-
Jeremy H. Oden R
52.5%
157,670
-
Brent Woodall R
47.5%
142,913
Republican Primary Runoff – Public Service Commission, Place No. 2
The Republican Primary Runoff candidates in the Public Service Commission, Place No. 2 race.
-
Chip Beeker WinnerR
62.7%
190,672
-
Robert L. McCollum R
37.3%
113,342
Regional runoffs
Republican Primary Runoff – State Representative, District No. 14
The Republican Primary Runoff candidates in the State Representative, District No. 14 race.
-
Timothy (Tim) Wadsworth R
52.7%
1,547
-
Tom Fredricks R
47.3%
1,387
Bibb County runoffs
Republican Primary Runoff – Bibb County Board of Education Superintendent
The Republican Primary Runoff candidates in the Bibb County Board of Education Superintendent race.
-
Kevin Cotner WinnerR
55.3%
1,699
-
Duane McGee * R
44.7%
1,371
Fayette County runoffs
Republican Primary Runoff – Fayette County Board of Education Superintendent
The Republican Primary Runoff candidates in the Fayette County Board of Education Superintendent race.
-
Jim Burkhalter *WinnerR
53.0%
1,791
-
Steve Sawyer R
47.0%
1,590
Republican Primary Runoff – Fayette County Board of Education, District No. 2
The Republican Primary Runoff candidates in the Fayette County Board of Education, District No. 2 race.
-
Tierre D. Agnew WinnerR
53.4%
360
-
Misty Kimbrell R
46.6%
314
Greene County runoffs
Democratic Primary Runoff – Greene County Board of Education, District No. 1
The Democratic Primary Runoff candidates in the Greene County Board of Education, District No. 1 race
-
Robert Davis WinnerD
62.1%
208
-
Carol P. Zippert D
37.9%
127
Democratic Primary Runoff – Greene County Board of Education, District No. 2
The Democratic Primary Runoff candidates in the Greene County Board of Education, District No. 2 race
-
Brandon R. Merriweather WinnerD
55.9%
143
-
Tameka King D
44.1%
113
Democratic Primary Runoff – Greene County Commission, District No. 5
The Democratic Primary Runoff candidates in the Greene County Commission, District No. 5 race.
-
Roshanda Summerville WinnerD
51.1%
201
-
Marvin Childs D
48.9%
192
Pickens County runoffs
Republican Primary Runoff – Pickens County Sheriff
The Republican Primary Runoff candidates in the Pickens County Sheriff race.
-
Jordan Powell WinnerR
50.9%
1,698
-
Todd Hall * R
49.1%
1,639