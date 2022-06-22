Election Results: Alabama Primary Runoff June 21

Here are the unofficial results of the June 21 Alabama Primary Runoffs. Results will be certified by July 6.

Statewide runoffs – Democrat

Democratic Primary Runoff – Alabama Governor

The Democratic Primary Runoff candidates in the Alabama Governor's race.

  • Yolanda Rochelle Flowers  D 55.1%
    32,416
  • Malika Sanders Fortier  D 44.9%
    26,371
58,787
Statewide runoffs – GOP

Republican Primary Runoff – U.S. Senator

The Republican Primary Runoff candidates in the U.S. Senate race.

  • Katie Britt WinnerR 64.4%
    231,515
  • Mo Brooks  R 35.6%
    128,175
359,690
Republican Primary Runoff – Secretary of State

The Republican Primary Runoff candidates in the Secretary of State race.

  • Wes Allen WinnerR 64.8%
    220,084
  • Jim Zeigler  R 35.2%
    119,682
339,766
Republican Primary Runoff – State Auditor

The Republican Primary Runoff candidates in the State Auditor race.

  • Andrew Sorrell WinnerR 57.8%
    188,477
  • Stan Cooke  R 42.2%
    137,488
325,965
Republican Primary Runoff – Public Service Commission, Place No. 1

The Republican Primary Runoff candidates in the Public Service Commission, Place No. 1 race.

  • Jeremy H. Oden  R 52.5%
    157,670
  • Brent Woodall  R 47.5%
    142,913
300,583
Republican Primary Runoff – Public Service Commission, Place No. 2

The Republican Primary Runoff candidates in the Public Service Commission, Place No. 2 race.

  • Chip Beeker WinnerR 62.7%
    190,672
  • Robert L. McCollum  R 37.3%
    113,342
304,014
Regional runoffs

Republican Primary Runoff – State Representative, District No. 14

The Republican Primary Runoff candidates in the State Representative, District No. 14 race.

  • Timothy (Tim) Wadsworth  R 52.7%
    1,547
  • Tom Fredricks  R 47.3%
    1,387
2,934
Bibb County runoffs

Republican Primary Runoff – Bibb County Board of Education Superintendent

The Republican Primary Runoff candidates in the Bibb County Board of Education Superintendent race.

  • Kevin Cotner WinnerR 55.3%
    1,699
  • Duane McGee * R 44.7%
    1,371
* Incumbent
3,070
Fayette County runoffs

Republican Primary Runoff – Fayette County Board of Education Superintendent

The Republican Primary Runoff candidates in the Fayette County Board of Education Superintendent race.

  • Jim Burkhalter *WinnerR 53.0%
    1,791
  • Steve Sawyer  R 47.0%
    1,590
* Incumbent
3,381
Republican Primary Runoff – Fayette County Board of Education, District No. 2

The Republican Primary Runoff candidates in the Fayette County Board of Education, District No. 2 race.

  • Tierre D. Agnew WinnerR 53.4%
    360
  • Misty Kimbrell  R 46.6%
    314
674
Greene County runoffs

Democratic Primary Runoff – Greene County Board of Education, District No. 1

The Democratic Primary Runoff candidates in the Greene County Board of Education, District No. 1 race

  • Robert Davis WinnerD 62.1%
    208
  • Carol P. Zippert  D 37.9%
    127
335
Democratic Primary Runoff – Greene County Board of Education, District No. 2

The Democratic Primary Runoff candidates in the Greene County Board of Education, District No. 2 race

  • Brandon R. Merriweather WinnerD 55.9%
    143
  • Tameka King  D 44.1%
    113
256
Democratic Primary Runoff – Greene County Commission, District No. 5

The Democratic Primary Runoff candidates in the Greene County Commission, District No. 5 race.

  • Roshanda Summerville WinnerD 51.1%
    201
  • Marvin Childs  D 48.9%
    192
393
Pickens County runoffs

Republican Primary Runoff – Pickens County Sheriff

The Republican Primary Runoff candidates in the Pickens County Sheriff race.

  • Jordan Powell WinnerR 50.9%
    1,698
  • Todd Hall * R 49.1%
    1,639
* Incumbent
3,337
