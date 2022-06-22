Election Results: Alabama Primary Runoff June 21

Here are the unofficial results of the June 21 Alabama Primary Runoffs. Results will be certified by July 6.

Statewide runoffs – Democrat

Democratic Primary Runoff – Alabama Governor The Democratic Primary Runoff candidates in the Alabama Governor's race. 58,787

Statewide runoffs – GOP

Republican Primary Runoff – U.S. Senator The Republican Primary Runoff candidates in the U.S. Senate race. 359,690

Republican Primary Runoff – Secretary of State The Republican Primary Runoff candidates in the Secretary of State race. 339,766

Republican Primary Runoff – State Auditor The Republican Primary Runoff candidates in the State Auditor race. 325,965

Republican Primary Runoff – Public Service Commission, Place No. 1 The Republican Primary Runoff candidates in the Public Service Commission, Place No. 1 race. 300,583

Republican Primary Runoff – Public Service Commission, Place No. 2 The Republican Primary Runoff candidates in the Public Service Commission, Place No. 2 race. 304,014

Regional runoffs

Republican Primary Runoff – State Representative, District No. 14 The Republican Primary Runoff candidates in the State Representative, District No. 14 race. 2,934

Bibb County runoffs

Republican Primary Runoff – Bibb County Board of Education Superintendent The Republican Primary Runoff candidates in the Bibb County Board of Education Superintendent race. * Incumbent 3,070

Fayette County runoffs

Republican Primary Runoff – Fayette County Board of Education Superintendent The Republican Primary Runoff candidates in the Fayette County Board of Education Superintendent race. * Incumbent 3,381

Republican Primary Runoff – Fayette County Board of Education, District No. 2 The Republican Primary Runoff candidates in the Fayette County Board of Education, District No. 2 race. 674

Greene County runoffs

Democratic Primary Runoff – Greene County Board of Education, District No. 1 The Democratic Primary Runoff candidates in the Greene County Board of Education, District No. 1 race 335

Democratic Primary Runoff – Greene County Board of Education, District No. 2 The Democratic Primary Runoff candidates in the Greene County Board of Education, District No. 2 race 256

Democratic Primary Runoff – Greene County Commission, District No. 5 The Democratic Primary Runoff candidates in the Greene County Commission, District No. 5 race. 393

Pickens County runoffs