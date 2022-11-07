Election 2022: A look at what’s on the Alabama ballot

The Associated Press

Alabama voters will decide races ranging from U.S. Senate and governor to local offices in Tuesday’s election.

Voters will also decide whether to ratify a recompiled Alabama Constitution that removes racist language, such as references to segregated schools and an interracial marriage ban.

There are 10 proposed statewide constitutional amendments. Polling places and registration status can be found on the secretary of state’s website.

Secretary of State John Merrill says voter turnout is expected to be moderate.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

