Eight tapped into Alabama Business Hall of Fame class of ’22

university of alabama

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

The University of Alabama announced the latest class of inductees for its Alabama Business Hall of Fame.

Walter Batson, Jr. (Huntsville), F. Dixon Brooke, Jr. (Birmingham), Ronald G. Bruno (Vestavia Hills), Grayson Hall (Birmingham), Alexis M. Herman (Washington, D.C.), Michael Mouron (Birmingham), William S. Propst, Sr. (Huntsville) and C. Kemmons Wilson, Jr. (Memphis) were announced as the hall of fame’s newest members in an afternoon press release.

These individuals “made a difference through their business contributions” and will be honored at a ceremony at Haven in Birmingham on Thursday, November 10.

For ticket and table information, visit abhof.culverhouse.ua.edu.