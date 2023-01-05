Educators learn how to teach the “whole child”

Students in the Tuscaloosa County Schools System head back to class Thursday, January 5th. Before the students arrive, teachers and staff are already hard at work. On Wednesday, educators with the Tuscaloosa County School system spent some time brushing up on the skills they need to help students.

The Whole Child Framework Retreat was held at the Bryant Conference Center. The training focused on how to blend programs and services that impact a student’s academic success and well-being. The retreat gave faculty and staff a chance to share ideas and hear how the program is working in other schools.

“It’s a new year. We need a reset and I feel like this is giving us an opportunity to regroup and take a look at what is working. Also, take a look at what isn’t working and maybe do a little refining,” said Englewood Elementary Assistant Principal Jodi Wilson.

The retreat is a partnership with the University of Alabama.

-kn