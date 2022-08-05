Economist: Alex Jones, his company worth up to $270 million

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – An economist says conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his company Free Speech Systems are worth up to $270 million.

The testimony came Friday in front of a jury trying to determine if Jones should have to pay punitive damages to the family of a 6-year-old killed in the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

The same jury already ordered Jones to pay Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis $4.1 million in compensation for defamation.

Their attorney asked jurors Friday to award another $145.9 million.

Jones’ lawyers said less than $300,000 would be fair.

Economist Bernard Pettingill, whom the plaintiffs hired to study Jones’ net worth, says records show Jones withdrew $62 million for himself last year.

