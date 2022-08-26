Eat more chicken in Northport: Chick-fil-A reopens

After 16 weeks of eating less chicken, Chick-fil-A in Northport has reopened its doors bigger and better than ever.

The super popular Southern fast-food staple has two Tuscaloosa locations alongside the one near the intersection of McFarland Boulevard and Lurleen B. Wallace Boulevard in Northport.

And Chick-fil-A fanatics are elated that their chicken prayers have been answered.

“We do about 2,000 transactions on a busy day,” said Northport Chick-fil-A owner and operator Ashley Gill.

It was likely even busier than that on Thursday, and Gill said she’s excited about showcasing all the updates.

“The kitchen is about twice as big as it was,” Gill said. “We added an extension on the back of the restaurant that allows us to increase our space back there. We also bumped out the wall on this side.”

That extra space is dedicated to filling mobile and catering orders, Gill said. The drive-thru, too, is bigger and better than ever.

“The drive-thru is twice as big as it was,” Gill said. “We don’t know what to do with all of the space.”

It’s likely, of course, that the space will be filled with cars waiting for their chicken sandwiches, waffle fries and milkshakes.

Because Gill wanted the reopening to be low-key, she only made an announcement on her personal Facebook page. But word travels fast.

“We are really grateful for the community showing up,” she said. “We didn’t even tell anyone that we were opening because we didn’t know if we were really going to open on that day. Even that morning, I was wondering if it was all going to come together. We weren’t trying to keep a secret. We were trying to make sure it happened.”

It definitely happened, and Northport residents are definitely pleased.

“I love Chick-fil-A,” said 3-year-old Henry Kelly.

It didn’t take long for Henry to persuade granddad Jim to take him out for chicken.

Brandi Castleberry and her daughter Meryn were also counting down the days until their Chick-fil-a was back in business.

“The food is delicious,” Castleberry said. “It is like a family here. You know everybody here and some of them even know your order. it is a very family-oriented place. ”

Because the location is situated along a stretch of major construction on McFarland Boulevard, Northport Assistant Police Chief Keith Carpenter said they’re monitoring the traffic flow.

“I think they just need to be aware that it is an area that we have a lot of congestion in with the construction going on,” Carpenter said. “If there is an alternative route you can go, you may want to take it.”

But Northport Police are not immune to the siren’s call of Chick-fil-A. In fact, Carpenter admitted he too is excited about the restaurant’s return.

So if you see traffic backed up along McFarland Boulevard near Chick-fil-A, chances are there’s not an accident. Folks are just eating more chicken.