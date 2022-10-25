Eastwood Defeats Echols in the Annual City-County Championship

By WVUA 23 sports reporter Riley Theis

Eastwood Middle School played Echols Middle School in the annual city-county championship at Paul Bryant High School for the chance to earn bragging rights for another year.

Eastwood got out to a early lead firing on all cylinders including a long score from James Freeman that put the Stampede up 20-0 as it seemed that they would runaway with the game in the first half.

Echols would start to fight back before halftime as Colson Mellown launched the pass to Bryson Boyington to get them back into the game and right after Kah’Zhius Dinsmore added more momentum as he would take the direct snap on a two point conversion and pile into the end zone to make the score 20-8.

Eastwood offense would stall out in the second half as Echols continues to crawl their way back by scoring another touchdown putting the score to 20-16, unfortunate for Echols that would not be enough to gain the victory as Eastwood hung on to the lead and claimed the 20-16 victory.