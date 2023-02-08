Eastwood boys basketball teams recognized after winning season

The Eastwood Middle School boys basketball team was honored for being the 2023 City-County Champions at the Tuscaloosa City Board of Education meeting Tuesday.

The seventh-grade boys team finished with an undefeated record and the eighth-grade boys finished 17-1 and earned their second consecutive championship.

Former Eastwood boys basketball coach Demario Pippen said he’s proud of the commitment his players showed throughout the whole season.

“It’s a huge testament to hard work, because as a program we take those guys through a lot of things mentally preparing them for the game,” Pippen said. “Those guys listen and are willing to follow our leadership. It’s just a testament to hard work.”

Pippen, who was the teams’ coach during their winning season, is currently head football coach at Central High School.

Eastwood Basketball 4 Photo courtesy Eastwood Middle School

Eastwood Basketball 3 Photo courtesy Eastwood Middle School

Eastwood Basketball 2 Photo courtesy Eastwood Middle School

Eastwood Basketball Photo courtesy Eastwood Middle School

Eastwood Basketball 6 Photo courtesy Eastwood Middle School



Eastwood Basketball 5 Photo courtesy Eastwood Middle School

-kn