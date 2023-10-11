Easterseals, Alabama Adapted Athletics hosting Hoop Night Oct. 13

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Tony Cortes

Easterseals West Alabama is partnering up with University of Alabama Adapted Athletics for a night of basketball fun benefiting children with disabilities ages 5 to 15.

The event is happening Oct. 13 at Stan-Hardin Arena from 6 to 8 p.m.

ESWA will work to recruit families to sign up for respite care days that it calls “parents’ timeout.”

PTO is a four-hour program once a month where parents can bring their children with disabilities to ESWA for occupational therapy and fun activities. Parents can join one of the provided support groups.

ESWA serves more than 1,000 people across 10 counties in West Alabama, offering eight programs from prenatal care through older adults.

Most of the organization’s work involves helping people with disabilities gain employment and offering them transportation to and from work.

“We change the way the world defines people with disabilities every day,” said ESWA Marketing Coordinator Ryan Davidson. “It’s by actively advocating for them and creating a space for them in our community.”

To stay up to date, you can visit the ESWA Facebook page for more information.